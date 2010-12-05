florian fangohr

fangohr business cards. version 3.0

fangohr business cards. version 3.0
Last years business cards, shaped like our desks, varnish layer printed everything on the desk. Photo courtesy of under consideration. Design help from Elsa Lang (née Chaves) + Ming Hae Kim

Posted on Dec 5, 2010
