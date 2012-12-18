Justin Nottke

Weeds & Roots

Justin Nottke
Justin Nottke
Hire Me
  • Save
Weeds & Roots weeds roots grass logo sketch line art typography
Download color palette

Logo design for a band's debut release.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Justin Nottke
Justin Nottke
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Justin Nottke

View profile
    • Like