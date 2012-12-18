Breno Bitencourt

Seagull Holdings Logo
I'm looking for feedback on this rebrand, mark is obviously a seagull and I'm showing the before and suggesting this new approach. Let me know what do you think guys. :)))))

http://segalholdings.com/

His name is Segal, so Seagull. :))))

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
