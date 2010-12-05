Robert Padbury

Louis Vuitton Gold Monogram (3D) louis vuitton wallpaper iphone ipad monogram modo dof render
Upcoming Wallpaper featuring the Monogram pattern that's used in many of the LV stores. This is a pure 3D Render from modo 401. Render time was 10 hours 38 minutes.

Posted on Dec 5, 2010
