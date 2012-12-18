Impala logo

Daniel Nathan Williams

I was asked to create a logo for an independent record label. I was trying to avoid the obvious first thought when hearing the name "Impala." Since they sell records, or "artifacts" I liked the idea of putting something that is typically elusive on display.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
