The Gift of Gandalf

Dear Dribbblers,

I want to take this opportunity to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. I have created this illustration as a thank you to everyone I have worked with this past year, those who have followed me, interacted, liked, commented and generally made my work life even more pleasurable than it already is.

Head to my blog to download the full illustration as an 1800x2400 file - an early Christmas Gift from me to you.

http://paulshipper.squarespace.com

Thank you all and God bless you this Christmas Season

PS