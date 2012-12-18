Amir Hadjihabib

drink tap!

Amir Hadjihabib
Amir Hadjihabib
  • Save
drink tap! tap water drink blue logo type
Download color palette

A logo I created for a campaign to promote tap water.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Amir Hadjihabib
Amir Hadjihabib

More by Amir Hadjihabib

View profile
    • Like