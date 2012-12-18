James Madson

Jauntly Dashboard

James Madson
James Madson
  • Save
Jauntly Dashboard jauntly goals responsive flip interaction success health wellness well being dashboard journal
Download color palette

This is the Jauntly dashboard. Sort of like your profile, but we'll get to that in the next couple months ;) Keep a short journal, edit settings, check your score... on all devices in your browser or the mozilla marketplace. www.getjauntly.com

James Madson
James Madson

More by James Madson

View profile
    • Like