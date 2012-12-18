Micah Sledge

Micah Sledge Logo

Micah Sledge
Micah Sledge
Hire Me
  • Save
Micah Sledge Logo identity logo brandon grotesque custom type
Download color palette

Working on refreshing my personal branding. Many thanks to @JoshMiller7 for drafting me!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Micah Sledge
Micah Sledge
UX Director, Product Designer, and Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Micah Sledge

View profile
    • Like