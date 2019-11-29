Adrian R. M.

Intervue

Adrian R. M.
Adrian R. M.
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Recently I had the honor to lead the talented Mexico team of @minami to create Intervue, a recruiting tool that helps find better-fitted talent, for companies.

The challenge was to develop and bring to life the idea of @danielpriego and create a world-class product.

The project includes branding,3d illustration, and product design.

Also was featured on muzli
👉Here

And a muzli article
👉Here

Full project
👉Here

Follow me on Instagram | Behance

intervue.mp4
20 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Nov 29, 2019
Adrian R. M.
Adrian R. M.
Helping companies design forward-thinking experiences.
Hire Me

More by Adrian R. M.

View profile
    • Like