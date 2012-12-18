Nikita Prokhorov

End Of The World...again.

Final version, along with a few glyph tweaks & removal of the last-minute 3D effect from the previous version.

Yes, this will be my 'holiday' card this year...if it gets to all the recipients before the actual end of the world. ;)

