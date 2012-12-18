James Madson

Jauntly - My Goals

Launched some new design features today for Jauntly! Goals, dashboard, and settings all updated. More to come in the new year. Get a start on getting healthy for 2013. htttp://www.getjauntly.com

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
