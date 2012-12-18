Jennifer Lyn Parsons

Portfolio

Jennifer Lyn Parsons
Jennifer Lyn Parsons
  • Save
Portfolio portfolio responsive foundation
Download color palette

My portfolio site, built on Zurb's Foundation. Rocket-powered! http://jenniferlynparsons.net

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Jennifer Lyn Parsons
Jennifer Lyn Parsons

More by Jennifer Lyn Parsons

View profile
    • Like