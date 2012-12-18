Marcela Garces

Flyer for Jazz Band "Los Padres"

Marcela Garces
Marcela Garces
  • Save
Flyer for Jazz Band "Los Padres" flyer grunge jazz band colorful
Download color palette

This is a flyer I recently created for a Latin Jazz Combo called "Los Padres"

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Marcela Garces
Marcela Garces

More by Marcela Garces

View profile
    • Like