Julius Yanik

Web Icon Expanding Pack

Julius Yanik
Julius Yanik
  • Save
Web Icon Expanding Pack icons 48px web
Download color palette

Worked the last weeks on some additional icons for my first client job. Hope you like them :)

9858755031c23b27ebe36176bb7861ad
Rebound of
Web Icon System
By Julius Yanik
View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2010
Julius Yanik
Julius Yanik

More by Julius Yanik

View profile
    • Like