Amanda Mocci

Limbus

Amanda Mocci
Amanda Mocci
  • Save
Limbus portrait drawing pencil illustration gold detail realistic black and white
Download color palette

Limbus
20 x 20
Pencil, black and gold gouache on paper
-
Watch the making of Limbus here:
http://www.amandamocci.com/LIMBUS

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Amanda Mocci
Amanda Mocci

More by Amanda Mocci

View profile
    • Like