Masseuse — 10 dollars, 10 minutes

Masseuse — 10 dollars, 10 minutes poster idea illustration design
My colleague at Saatchi & Saatchi was also a qualified masseuse. On lunch breaks worked her magic for a bit of extra pocket money. This was the main graphic on the poster I made for her.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
