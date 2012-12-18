Ryan Coughlin

Airplane Fold

Ryan Coughlin
Ryan Coughlin
Airplane Fold plane paper logo icon
Cleaned up @Sam Saccone concept from earlier. Working on this to send to the dev to create this and animate it for a loader.... Its not perfect, I just whipped it up, stoked to get this all cleaned up. Want to get that motion looking solid.

Thoughts?

Rebound of
Paper Plane
By Sam Saccone
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Ryan Coughlin
Ryan Coughlin
