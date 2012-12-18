Dave Foster

UNHCR / Australian Poster Annual

UNHCR / Australian Poster Annual
Around 50 people die from hunger related causes in the time it takes you to listen to 1 song. 1 song costs more than the daily income of millions around the world. Help others by donating at http://unhcr.org

The brief for the competition was 'inspired by music'. I chose to use music as a conduit to convey an important topic, the text reads:

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
