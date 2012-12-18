Scott Wetterschneider

Cupcake Rider

Cupcake Rider 3d illustration character design
An older piece that was one of my first forays into non-photorealistic rendering. Yes, it's 3ds Max, and yes, it's Vray. But, shhhh, don't tell.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
