Dan Lehman

PHL

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
PHL 22s pizza gun cat dog liberty bell philadelphia philly illustration pattern
Download color palette

exploration of imagery for a Philadelphia themed pattern

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like