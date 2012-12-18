Alexander Pankratov

[gif] Spot the difference

[gif] Spot the difference gif animated
The online version of the newsletter detects if it is being viewed by an existing mailing list subscriber and replaces the "subscribe" link with a factually accurate statement.

The cost is a single line of PHP.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
