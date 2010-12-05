florian fangohr

Concept for GOOD magazine interactive campaign

Concept for GOOD magazine interactive campaign good website web application spectrum
For a campaign initiated by Good to switch 1,000,000 incandescent bulbs to power saving compact flourescents. In this concept every pixel in the spectrum of light can be zoomed into to reveal the name of the plegee and an optional message. Over the course of a month you'd see the spectrum fill in. Created at http://fangohr.com

Posted on Dec 5, 2010
