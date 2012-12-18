Jenny Shen

Fantasmic App - Shot Details

Fantasmic App - Shot Details gallery metro ui windows8 app interface portfolio dribbble twitter clean minimal flat tablet
After you click on a dribbble shot, you can view the HiDPI shot, the designer's portfolio and twitter stream.

P.s. of course this is an angled shot. You haven't seen this in a while right?

Fantasmic Windows 8 Dribbble Gallery
