Alwaysnever New York Branding

Alwaysnever New York Branding logo graphic design typography identity
Branding for a now closed luxury e-commerce site for menswear. Worked to develop a sleek easily identifiable logo for the company that fit the aesthetics of their product and discerning clientele. This was a promo piece for the site utilizing a macro shot of a piece of their inventory.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
