Jeremy Girard

Dear Santa

Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard
  • Save
Dear Santa website christmas red gold blog art-directed
Download color palette

More of an art-directed, holiday themed blog article I am working on for Pumpkin-King.com.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2010
Jeremy Girard
Jeremy Girard

More by Jeremy Girard

View profile
    • Like