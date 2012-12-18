identity for 2013

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is an idea I've been bouncing around my head for sometime now. the 'p' and the 'd' have always been used as the basis for the pixeldeath logo. After trying some new typefaces, mainly light versions, I began to see a pattern emerging... a few days later and many dots 'joined', I'm quite happy with the new 'p' & 'd' combo mark that has come together.
See it in the wild here: http://www.pixeldeath.com