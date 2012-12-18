Charlie Wagers

Landscape 2

Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers
  • Save
Landscape 2 landscape texture water color album art vinyl lp band gatefold
Download color palette

A little more on this project. It's artwork for an LP. This is the inside of the gatefold. Still in-progress.

61689120653f41e3af1dd14760bff27c
Rebound of
Abstract Landscape
By Charlie Wagers
View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers

More by Charlie Wagers

View profile
    • Like