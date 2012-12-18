Plane Wave Logo

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Life goes on (at least until day 21). After a long time without posting anything here, here's one more gig in the process. I can not say much about the company yet, most say it involves small private planes and the idea of 'crossing the ocean'. So, wave + plane.
All feedback is welcome. Let it go!