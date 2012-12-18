Breno Bitencourt

Plane Wave Logo turtle airplane plane logo sea ocean atlantic airlines flight wings globe wave suf air travel jet shell
Life goes on (at least until day 21). After a long time without posting anything here, here's one more gig in the process. I can not say much about the company yet, most say it involves small private planes and the idea of 'crossing the ocean'. So, wave + plane.

