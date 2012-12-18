Mockups for the Florida Dept of Agriculture

A mockup of the Divisions & Offices drop down of the proposed design for the new www.freshfromflorida.com website.

There were many challenges of this project, from IA organization to "one team, one jersey" consistency of the 24 department divisions.

There were some crippling requirements in the RFQ that prevented us from submitting a proposal, and the major one was that we needed to develop an application for seafood testing and the entire department's website in 4 months.

Had the pleasure of presenting this to the Commissioner himself, as well as his executive crew. Sorry for cutting your head off, Commissioner Putnam!