Pin-Bo Tsai
EverTrue

Near Campus

Pin-Bo Tsai
EverTrue
Pin-Bo Tsai for EverTrue
Hire Us
  • Save
Near Campus ios app ui ux instagram photo
Download color palette

A fun little app I put together with my iOS developer that uses the instagram API and school geo location data. Should be releasing it soon.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
EverTrue
EverTrue
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by EverTrue

View profile
    • Like