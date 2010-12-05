florian fangohr

Songtrust illustrations

florian fangohr
florian fangohr
  • Save
Songtrust illustrations illustration website web application
Download color palette

Identity and application design for Songtrust. A couple of illustration vignettes squeezed into an animated gif . (Shift reload should restart the anim) [ : ) ]

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2010
florian fangohr
florian fangohr

More by florian fangohr

View profile
    • Like