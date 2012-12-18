Stoyan Shishev

Fantasy Interface - Work in progress

Fantasy Interface - Work in progress
This is another fantasy interface I'm working on whenever I get free time. Still a work in progress. ( Hopefully I can edit these shots later, whenever I decide to update the interface ).

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
