Miss Cookie

Miss Cookie vintage retro 50s parody ad advertisement painting digital photoshop cookie mascot character design
A 50's style advertisement and Mascot for Miss Cookie (Miss C's Cookies) From Mariposa Baking Company, Inc.

Created for a Holiday Cookie themed art challenge on tumblr.

See the full image here: http://weeklyartchallenges.tumblr.com/post/38099910028/when-i-think-of-holiday-cookies-i-immediately

