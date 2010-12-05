Aaron Moody

Portfolio Xmas

Decided to launch v3 of my portfolio at Christmas, so I christmas-i-fied my portfolio, complete with fairy lights and falling snow.

Ahh, festive :)

Posted on Dec 5, 2010
