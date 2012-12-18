Aron Jean Shay

Sugar Rush Racer: Sodaron Sparkle-Pop

Sugar Rush Racer: Sodaron Sparkle-Pop fan art digital photoshop character
My fan-art Sugar Rush Racer character (From Wreck It Ralph)

You can view the full image here: http://aronjshay.tumblr.com/post/38233201673/sodaronsparklepop

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
