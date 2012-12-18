this is an older image. the one place i can always convince my hubbahubba to dance with me is in our apartment. and oh my do we dance! some of my favorite times are when we’re in our pjays shimmying to records.

full image: http://everydayloveart.com/blog/2012/12/dance-party-shipping-deadline/