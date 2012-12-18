nidhi chanani

dance party

nidhi chanani
nidhi chanani
  • Save
dance party dance pajamas cute couple love apartment art illustration
Download color palette

this is an older image. the one place i can always convince my hubbahubba to dance with me is in our apartment. and oh my do we dance! some of my favorite times are when we’re in our pjays shimmying to records.

also a friendly reminder that today is the last day to order prints & such and guarantee arrival by christmas (https://everydayloveart.com/content.php?content_id=1004)

full image: http://everydayloveart.com/blog/2012/12/dance-party-shipping-deadline/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
nidhi chanani
nidhi chanani

More by nidhi chanani

View profile
    • Like