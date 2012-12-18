Sam Soulek

monozine - seven

Sam Soulek
Sam Soulek
  • Save
monozine - seven soulseven sam soulek typography numbers seven 7 vector illustration machinery gears
Download color palette

Preview of a piece done for a design zine at mono. The theme for issue 001 is Perfection.

Sam Soulek
Sam Soulek

More by Sam Soulek

View profile
    • Like