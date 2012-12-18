SignNow logo redesign (web app version)

Jay Phelps

SignNow's new logo.
Primary designer: @Ryan Hamrick
Secondary: @David Keegan, myself

Can't sing @Ryan Hamrick's praises enough.

Web App or iOS App

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
