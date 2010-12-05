Canales & Co.

Baby Back Ribs for Adoption

Baby Back Ribs for Adoption logo pig baby adoption bbq
Ok, finished. I added more detail to the pig to match up better with the kid, worked more on the Baby Back type, italicized ribs, and added a tagline "Smokin pigs & helpin kids"

Now were off to smoke some ribs for a party tonight. Thanks for the feedback.

Dec 5, 2010
