Dave Matthews Band // Toronto, Canada Poster

Over the summer we had the opportunity to create a poster for Dave Matthews Band’s stop in West Palm Beach, Florida. We were thrilled to be invited back for more and we’re excited to announce our new poster for their recent show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
The poster is a four color print on Cougar Natural paper and was printed by our friends at The Half and Half. We were inspired by cold Ontario winters and its wildlife including maple trees and elk.
The full edition size of the print is 575. However, our allotment is much more limited and is available in our store NOW. We also created a new process video for this poster which provides a glimpse into how we created some of the detailed elements of this print including the hundreds of branches and thousands of leaves. Our design/illustration reference imagery, original sketch and close up photos of the finished print can be seen on our official blog post.
Just a heads up, we will be creating an art print version of this poster, which will include additional tweaks and details to make it extra special. We will most likely be releasing that print early next year.