Hatch

Hatch hatch character animation iphone fugu
As you've probably noticed from my drawings, I *love* animation. I've always dabbled in it, but never tried it seriously. Well, I've jumped in the deep end and I've been hard at work the last few years on my own game at Impending. I'm super happy to announce Hatch! It's scheduled for this spring but you can early adopt a fugu egg with some exclusive colors before it launches.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
