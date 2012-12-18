Bill Kenney

in the works

Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
  • Save
in the works design branding focus lab new clean red header homepage
Download color palette

Our new site is in the works.

Let it be know that the "Our Story" area is going to load random team members and not always me. I am not that vain - depending on who you ask :)

Created with the Focus Lab team

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
Shaping the worlds leading B2B Brands @ Focus Lab 👉

More by Bill Kenney

View profile
    • Like