Notebook prototype: close to final

notebooks bookbinding
Finally have a format like for the books. I wanted three bookmarks, so I experimented with three threads going up the spine. I like it overall, but I'm going to try another version with braided ribbon instead of thread.

Posted on Dec 5, 2010
    • Like