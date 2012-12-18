Vera Cotuna

Baldrock Beef Jerky

Vera Cotuna
Vera Cotuna
Hire Me
  • Save
Baldrock Beef Jerky logo visual identity food beef jerky type
Download color palette

Logo for Bald Rock Beef Jerky™
I was actually asked to create the packaging design and the box that will be used to display the individual packages on the shelf.
But I created a logo aswell because they didn't have one and I felt that a decent product branding needs a logo.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Vera Cotuna
Vera Cotuna
Welcome to my design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Vera Cotuna

View profile
    • Like