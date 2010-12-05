florian fangohr

Udoo.It Recycled

florian fangohr
florian fangohr
  • Save
Udoo.It Recycled interface application recycled
Download color palette

Pondering different styles for a new to do list app. Work in progress. This is "recycled Muji" style.

This project in collaboration with Brady and Martin from http://fork.ly

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2010
florian fangohr
florian fangohr

More by florian fangohr

View profile
    • Like