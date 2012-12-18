Harlan Elam

Certified Secure frame certificate wall texture hanging adelle illustration photoshop paper
An image for a blog post explaining SSL Certificates. The hanging frame concept has been done but I tried to put my own style into it. Thoughts?

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
