6wunderkinder.com Redesign

I'm so thrilled to announce that Wunderlist 2 is finally live and out! We created a big package for version 2. Also a new Webdesign for our company was on our focus! It's detecting devices and is completely Retina ready :)

I want to say thank you to Benedikt for helping me with the concept and helpful feedback and Marv for an awesome piece of code!!!

Feel free to browse through the site and of course try out the app :)