Jan Martin

6wunderkinder.com Redesign

Jan Martin
Jan Martin
  • Save
6wunderkinder.com Redesign redesign webdesign wunderlist 2
Download color palette

I'm so thrilled to announce that Wunderlist 2 is finally live and out! We created a big package for version 2. Also a new Webdesign for our company was on our focus! It's detecting devices and is completely Retina ready :)
I want to say thank you to Benedikt for helping me with the concept and helpful feedback and Marv for an awesome piece of code!!!

Feel free to browse through the site and of course try out the app :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2012
Jan Martin
Jan Martin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jan Martin

View profile
    • Like