Will it be a boy?

Will it be a boy? birth announcement baby letterpress
Since we're due with our second by the end of this month and don't know the gender (we're weird, I know ... we like surprises), I'm in the process of designing both potential announcements. It's a lot of fun.

This is for if our new babe is a boy. I can't wait to letterpress print 'em myself, too. :)

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
