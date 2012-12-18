Maciej Kłodaś

Markowicz Hats alternative

Markowicz Hats alternative logo brand id hat line cap triangle simple geometric apparel cloths head
This is the second concept for Markowicz hat manufacturer - same idea as before - keep it simple - this one is "sharper" than the first.

Posted on Dec 18, 2012
